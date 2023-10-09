Miami Valley Part of Total Solar Eclipse in One Year

In just one year, on April 8, 2024, the Miami Valley will be part of a once-in-a-lifetime sky event, a total solar eclipse! Mark your calendars and look for your solar eclipse glasses now. Unlike the Great American Eclipse of 2017, Dayton and other cities in the Miami Valley will be in the path of totality.

This means they will experience darkness as the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking out the sun’s light. The moon’s shadow creates a trail that is the path of totality, and on April 8, 2024, that path moves through the Miami Valley.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:53 p.m., with totality beginning at 3:09 p.m. and lasting for two minutes and forty-three seconds. During totality, the moon’s shadow will completely block out the sun’s rays, so it is safe to look at directly. As the shadow pulls away, you will need to put your solar eclipse glasses back on so your eyes won’t get damaged.

We will have coverage of this event next year on-air and online!

