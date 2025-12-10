LIVE UPDATE: Chance of rain/snow mix, very windy today; accumulating snow possible late week

MIAMI VALLEY — Wednesday will be a sloppy weather day across the Miami Valley with constantly changing weather conditions.

Rain, wind, and snow are all possible.

A rain/snow mix is likely throughout the morning commute.

A rain/snow mix is likely throughout the morning commute.

Most of this will be rain, but there could be some areas that see a rain/snow mix or even a changeover to wet snow.

Futurecast- Wind gusts- 7:45 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

With morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, widespread road impacts are unlikely. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out.

The actual cold front will come through late Wednesday morning. That will sharply decrease temperatures. Any leftover moisture will change from rain to snow.

Futurecast for snow- 9 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Snow showers will be possible on Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Some snow squalls are also possible, which can lead to driving conditions changing quickly.

Highs will be around 40 degrees on Wednesday morning, but will get colder during the afternoon. Wind gusts may exceed 35 mph.

Confidence levels for snow Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

After Wednesday, we’ll have additional chances for accumulating snow both Friday and Saturday.

Projected wind chills for Sunday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The exact track will determine the amounts and impacts.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.