Light snow showers tonight

DAYTON, OH — The systems just keep coming our way! Tonight, an arctic cold front moves through the Miami Valley. This will bring the chance of some very light snow showers. These move in after 8 or 9 PM across the north and gradually move southward while we’re sleeping.

Don’t expect much accumulation. Some areas may see a few tenths of an inch, some none at all. For areas that see snow, untreated roads may get coated with snow and could be slick in the morning.

After the snow showers exit, even colder air takes over the Miami Valley. Temperatures won’t warm much at all on Thursday. We’ll be trapped in the mid-20s during the day.

Thursday night into Friday morning, low temperatures will bottom out around 10 degrees or even single digits. Any wind will make it feel even colder. Layers will be needed for sure on Friday morning.