Increasing clouds, warm today; Rain chances increase Thursday, cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temperatures take a dive

Increasing rain chances Thursday

Coldest air of the season sets in

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with approaching cold front, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Highs in the mid-80s.

Mugginess Meter Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy ahead of the next cold front.

Futurecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

A few showers may move in late in the day and overnight. The occasional rumble of thunder is possible. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s.

Temperature outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers early. Becoming more scattered as the day goes on. Breezy and cooler with highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray wrap-around shower across the north. The main story is the significantly cooler air that will be felt.

Futurecast wind speeds for Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Highs will only reach the upper 50s. Lows Saturday night dip into the upper 30s for the first time this season.

Futurecast rain potential Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SUNDAY: A cold start with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. As of now, it looks windy enough and cloudy enough to prevent frost. Some sunshine with highs climbing to the upper 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with cool highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

©2023 Cox Media Group