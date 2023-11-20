Increasing clouds, rain arrives late today; Heavy showers at times tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain arrives late today and holds through Tuesday

Breezy and cooler

Thanksgiving forecast

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain arriving late in the evening into the night, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Breezy with gusts around 15-25 MPH possible. Highs around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, some moderate to heavy at times. Breezy with 25 m.p.h. gusts possible. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Colder air will arrive on Tuesday night. There may be a lingering flurry as temperatures drop, but chances are extremely low.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing begins late in the morning.

Mostly sunny, but chilly! Highs only reach the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: (THANKSGIVING) Trending warmer for Thanksgiving.

High temperatures look to warm into the low 50s. Skies will remain clear.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing, currently looking dry though. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 40s.

