Foggy start to the morning, sunny skies ahead; Summer heat and humidity coming in

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Foggy start to Saturday

Here comes some summer heat

Humidity on the rise

DETAILED FORECAST:

New Since Yesterday

SATURDAY: Saturday’s forecast has trended drier. Great news for outdoor plans! Expect mostly sunny skies once any morning fog clears out.

Current Visibility

We are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am for parts of the Miami Valley. There will still be a slight chance for showers or storms during the late afternoon & evening hours. Highs climb to near 80.

UV Index forecast

SUNDAY: Expect a hot and humid day. Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs climbing upper 80s, nearing 90 degrees in a few spots.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Mugginess will make it feel more like 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm may pop up during the afternoon.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Less hot with highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. A touch cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the middle 70s.









