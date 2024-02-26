Dry, windy, unseasonably warm today; Chance of storms this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Windy and very warm

Rain, windy, thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday

A few storms may become strong. Wind is the primary threat

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s.

Futurecast wind gusts for Tuesday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A stray strong storm with gusty winds is possible later in the day into the overnight, but confidence remains quite low at this stage as we work to resolve timing issues and just how much energy will be available for us. However, anytime we have a push of milder air like this with a strong cold front, a couple of gusty storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Miami Valley as a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) of a stray strong storm.

Futurecast for Wednesday at Midnight Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely as a cold front passes during the daytime hours. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Futurecast for Wednesday afternoon 12 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Breezy. Mild again with highs around 60 early. Quickly falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

Potential rainfall for Wednesday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A brief mix of snow may occur Wednesday evening or Wednesday night as precipitation comes to an end. Colder with temperatures falling into the 20s overnight.

THURSDAY: Continued clearing behind the Wednesday cold front. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Seasonably mild with highs back to around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Quite mild again and sunny with highs nearing 60.

