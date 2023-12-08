Dry, warmer than normal today; Rain returns this weekend, chilly on Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temperatures Friday, Saturday

Tracking rain, thunderstorms for thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday

Flurries, cold air to end the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny as the warming trend continues with highs climbing to the mid-50s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

These temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Breezy again.

Futurecast wind speed for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few showers after midnight coming into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: The next chance for Showers arrives on Saturday. Showers will be scattered during the day. It shouldn’t be a complete washout, but a day that you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy. Highs climb to around 60 - way above average for this time of year. More widespread rain rolls in at night. Thunderstorms are possible.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain early Sunday, then drying out for the most part. Much colder as the front passes with daytime highs only climbing to around 40 degrees. As the colder air spills in, some snow flurries can’t be ruled out, but accumulating snow looks unlikely at this time.

Rainfall potential through Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early Monday with a few lingering flurries possible. Then clearing skies. Cold with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry by Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-40s.

