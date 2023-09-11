Dry, warm today, rain chances return tonight; Cooler temperatures arrive midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warmer temperatures begin their descent

Increasing rain chances along upcoming cold front

True fall temperatures arrive, 10+ degrees below normal

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Rain chances return late Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Thunder possible. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A stray shower is possible early. Otherwise, gradual clearing with highs climbing only into the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: A crisp start with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly clear and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.

