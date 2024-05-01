Dry, warm today, high pollen counts; More storms later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Nearly 20 degrees above normal
- Storms likely Friday
- Pollen counts remain high
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Some clouds may be around early, but more sunshine is expected into the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
A warm day with highs near 80 degrees.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: A few storms are possible, but plenty of dry time in between. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible. Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
©2024 Cox Media Group