Dry, warm today, fall begins this weekend; Rain chances return next week

Above normal temperatures turn seasonal

Fall begins Saturday

Increasing rain chances into next week

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing back into the lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A brief shower is possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

The best and really only chance for rain. Even then, it’s a small chance. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the middle 70s.





