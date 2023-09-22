Dry, warm today, fall begins this weekend; Rain chances return next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Above normal temperatures turn seasonal
- Fall begins Saturday
- Increasing rain chances into next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing back into the lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A brief shower is possible. Highs in the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.
The best and really only chance for rain. Even then, it’s a small chance. Highs in the middle 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the middle 70s.
