Dodging clouds for today’s total solar eclipse; Rain chances increase this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dodging clouds for the total solar eclipse
- Rain chances increase throughout the week
- Temperatures return well above normal
News Center 7 is your Eclipse station. Join our coverage beginning Monday with News Center 7′s Daybreak at 4:25 a.m. and our special coverage beginning at 2 p.m.
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) Monday morning, showers are exiting to the east, and low clouds begin to clear, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
These should be out of here by late morning. Into the afternoon, high level cirrus clouds are arriving from the southwest.
We are trying to split the gap between these layers of clouds. It isn’t an ideal forecast, but probably not the worst either. Warm tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY LEVEL 2
Cloudy with showers arriving on Tuesday. Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY LEVEL 2
Cloudy with more showers. Warm with highs in the upper 60s
THURSDAY LEVEL 2
Rainy and windy on Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY LEVEL 1
Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Rainfall totals through Friday of around 2 inches or less. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY LEVEL 1
Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY LEVEL 1
Partly cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group