Dodging clouds for today’s total solar eclipse; Rain chances increase this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dodging clouds for the total solar eclipse

Rain chances increase throughout the week

Temperatures return well above normal

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) Monday morning, showers are exiting to the east, and low clouds begin to clear, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus Stop forecast

These should be out of here by late morning. Into the afternoon, high level cirrus clouds are arriving from the southwest.

Solar Eclipse 2024

We are trying to split the gap between these layers of clouds. It isn’t an ideal forecast, but probably not the worst either. Warm tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s.

Futurecast for Tuesday morning

TUESDAY LEVEL 2

Cloudy with showers arriving on Tuesday. Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY LEVEL 2

Cloudy with more showers. Warm with highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY LEVEL 2

Rainy and windy on Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s.

Potential rainfall through Friday at 11 p.m.

FRIDAY LEVEL 1

Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Rainfall totals through Friday of around 2 inches or less. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY LEVEL 1

Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY LEVEL 1

Partly cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

