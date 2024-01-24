Dense Fog Advisory this morning; Rain possible through Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. today for the entire region. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Dense Fog Advisory for entire region

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dense fog across entire valley

Rain likely through Thursday

Above-normal temperatures hold through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Dense fog across the entire Miami Valley throughout the morning with visibility down to zero at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Fog driving safety tips

Conditions at the bus stop

More rain is possible on Wednesday, but no chance of wintry weather.

Futurecast for Wednesday morning

Highs climb to the lower 50s.

Futurecast Visibility through Thursday morning

THURSDAY: Fog is likely throughout the morning. Cloudy with another round of showers possible. Very mild for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Potential rainfall through Thursday night

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Highs close to 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mostly dry during the day. A chance for rain showers by Saturday evening into Saturday night. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain in the morning. Snow showers may mix in at times. Daytime highs climb to the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Some sunshine poking through with highs in the lower 40s.

