Dense Fog Advisory for region; Chance for rain late today, above normal temperatures this weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Miami Valley now until 1 p.m. this afternoon. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio.

It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dense Fog with visibility near zero at times

Rain late Thursday

Above normal temperatures through Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Dense fog with visibility near zero at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Fog driving safety Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Scattered showers are possible with the best chances coming during the late afternoon and evening hours. Mild again.

Futurecast through Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Potential rainfall through Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, light drizzle at times. The high temperature for the day in the 50s likely occurs while everyone is sleeping. We’ll deal with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mostly dry during the day. A chance for rain showers by Saturday evening into Saturday night. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A chance for rain showers. Snow may mix in at times. Daytime highs climb to the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: A slight chance for rain or snow showers with highs in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.





