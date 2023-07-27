Dayton opens cooling centers Friday after Excessive Heat Warning issued

DAYTON — With an Excessive Heat Warning issued for Montgomery County Friday, the City of Dayton will open multiple cooling centers in the city to help those in need of heat relief.

>>Heat Advisory issued for the Miami Valley; Hot, humid temperatures, poor air quality

The three centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Heat index values over 105 degrees are expected, which prompted the issuance of the Excessive Heat Warning Friday.

>>Extreme heat: 5 things you can do to get more out of your air conditioner

The city’s three recreation centers will be opened and used as the cooling centers Friday:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 West Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible. Those unable to remain inside should stay in the shade as much as possible and should hydrate more than usual,” a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department said in a media release.

“Residents are also encouraged to check on their neighbors for any assistance they may need, and to remember the hydration and shelter needs of pets.”

Multiple splash pads are also located across the city which are free and open from noon to 8 p.m.:

Fairview Park 2262 Elsmore Avenue

Five Oaks Spray Park 329 Five Oaks Avenue

Mallory Park 3037 Germantown Street

McIntosh Park 882 West Riverview Avenue

Stuart Patterson Spray Park 238 Baltimore Street

Walnut Hills Spray Park 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue

Washington Park 3620 East Second Street

©2023 Cox Media Group