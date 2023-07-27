Heat Advisory for entire region today; Hot, humid temperatures, poor air quality

Heat Advisory Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory starting at noon today for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren in Ohio; Randolph, Union, and Wayne in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties now until 12 a.m. today.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered storms possible, few strong

Heat Advisory, dangerous hot and humid temperatures, poor air quality

Returning closer to “normal” late weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

"Feels like temperatures' next few days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

How muggy is it Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms mainly south of I-70.

Outside in the Heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heat Dangers Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, according to StormCenter 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Heat Index is expected to be in the low 100s.

Protecting your pets in heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Car vs Air Temperature Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

What to do during Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with the chance for storms mainly after 3 p.m. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat Index in the low 100s.

SATURDAY: Storms are possible. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Increasing temperatures, highs returning in the upper 80s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies.

