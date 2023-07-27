Heat Advisory for entire region today; Hot, humid temperatures, poor air quality

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory starting at noon today for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren in Ohio; Randolph, Union, and Wayne in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties now until 12 a.m. today.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Scattered storms possible, few strong
- Heat Advisory, dangerous hot and humid temperatures, poor air quality
- Returning closer to “normal” late weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms mainly south of I-70.
Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, according to StormCenter 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Heat Index is expected to be in the low 100s.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid with the chance for storms mainly after 3 p.m. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat Index in the low 100s.
SATURDAY: Storms are possible. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Increasing temperatures, highs returning in the upper 80s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies.
