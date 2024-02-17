Colder today with flurries in the morning; Thawing out process starts Sunday

Snowfall Totals

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Colder today, morning flurries

Sunday begins the thawing out process

Staying mild into next week

Dayton Ohio Snowfall

DETAILED FORECAST:

Out the Door

SATURDAY (COLD) : Some clouds and flurries early. Becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Projected Wind Chills

Cold with wind chills in the single digits this morning, and wind chills not improving much this afternoon into the Teens. Breezy with afternoon highs remaining cold in the middle to upper 20s.

Fuiturecast

SUNDAY: Another cold start with single digit wind chills before 10AM. Thawing out process begins with a good amount of snow melting. Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Commute Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and turning milder. Warming it up with highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 50s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Mild with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Remaining mild with highs in the lower 50s.

10 Day High Temperatures

FRIDAY: Cloudy, colder with rain showers possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

