Cold start today, snow will start to melt; Spring-like temps next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cold tonight, milder Sunday

Dry weather setting in for several days

Spring-like temperatures next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Another cold start with single-digit wind chills before 10 a.m. Snow will start to melt. Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Increased clouds but a dry forecast continuing and turning milder. Warming it up with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Mild with highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Remaining mild with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool with a shower possible. Lower confidence in the forecast at this juncture. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds and sun and cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

