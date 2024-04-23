Cloudy, rain arrives late; Cooler, then huge warm-up later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain arrives late

Cooler, then a huge warm-up

Chances for storms this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a good chance of showers arriving late in the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but we avoid the risk of severe weather.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast through Tuesday at 6 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mild with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds may be stubborn to clear, but at least we’re dry.

Potential rainfall through Wednesday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Much cooler with afternoon temperatures struggling to get past the low 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny mild with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: The chance of a few showers returns late in the day as of now with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Keeping eyes on the potential for strong storms. Warm again with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

