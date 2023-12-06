Cloudy, few flurries, drizzle possible this morning; Milder to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few flurries/drizzle early

Cold persists into Wednesday, then warming

Strong weekend cold front

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries and drizzle possible early this morning.

Bus stop forecast for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser/Mets)

Some sun is possible late morning with a chance of a sprinkle this afternoon. Nothing heavy widespread or heavy is expected.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and it will be chilly with highs around 40. Breezy conditions will drop the feels like temperatures into the 30s even during the afternoon.

Futurecast wind speed for Thursday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser/Mets)

THURSDAY: Becoming sunny on Thursday. Dry, warmer, breezy. Expect highs in the lower 50s. Winds could gust to 25-30 m.p.h.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. The warming trend continues with highs climbing to the mid-50s. These temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Breezy again.

Weekend forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser/Mets)

SATURDAY: Rain showers arrive on Saturday. It’ll be warm as well with highs near 60. This warmth may give us just enough instability to have a few rumbles of thunder out there.

Wet weekend weather Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Mets)

A better coverage of rain rolls on Saturday night.

SUNDAY: More rain on Sunday. Colder air starts to arrive on Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sometime Sunday evening or Sunday night, the air may be cold enough to changeover the rain to snow before ending. Very windy as the front passes.

Rainfall potential through Monday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser/Mets)

MONDAY: If moisture is still left over on Monday morning, we may begin the day with some snow showers. Then we dry out and start clearing out. High temperatures climb to near 40. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry by Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

