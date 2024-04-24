Cloudy, cool with gradual clearing today; Freeze Watch for part of region tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch starting tonight at 9 p.m. until tomorrow morning for Auglaize, Champaign, Logan, and Shelby counties.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will have a LIVE update on how cold it will get starting this morning at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Gradual clearing

Freeze watch Wednesday night

Warmer with storms this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds will be stubborn to clear, especially further east and northeast, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

More sun late in the day. Cool with afternoon high temperatures struggling to get past the low 50s. North wind sustained around 10 m.ph. will make it feel cooler.

Overnight, temperatures will fall close to freezing if winds die down.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: The chance of a few showers returns late in the day as of now with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Keeping eyes on the potential for strong storms.

SUNDAY: Another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Warm again with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for storms. Highs in the upper 70s.





