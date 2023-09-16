Chance for rain late Tonight; Temps climbing back up to 80s next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clouds Building, Mild Saturday

One shot for rain-- Late Tonight into Sunday

Gradually Warming Up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, comfortable with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible tonight, but not everyone will see rain.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Not a washout, but not dry either. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

