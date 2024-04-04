AM snow showers changing over to rain; Cold through Saturday

A Flood Warning continues for the Great Miami River in Sidney.

A Flood Warning continues for the Great Miami River in Taylorsville.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Snow showers this morning changing to rain

Cold hangs around through Saturday

Eclipse Day not optimal right now

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Snow showers in the morning transition to mainly rain showers during the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Breezy and chilly.

Highs climb to the low and mid-40s, with wind chills climbing out of the 20s early into the 30s during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: A few flurries or sprinkles may be around, especially early Friday. Otherwise, dry and mostly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the middle 40s.

Opening Day for the Dragons looks dry but chilly. Dress warm!

Temperatures will hang in the 40s through the game.

SATURDAY: Frost is possible early. Sunshine and a bit milder with higher in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Frost is possible early. Clouds return during the day giving way to a chance for rain showers by late evening or overnight. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) A chance for morning clouds and showers. There may be some clearing into the afternoon, but high uncertainty still exist regarding cloud cover. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. There will be a chance for showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

