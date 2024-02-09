TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to crash on Eastbound US-35 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The right two lanes are blocked following a crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 between Smithville Road and Woodman Drive, according to ODOT cameras. Officers and a wrecker are at the scene and the right two lanes are blocked. Expect delays.

US 35 at Smithville Road Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

