TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked due to crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery Co.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is blocked due to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Montgomery County. Deputies responded to reports of a crash on I-75 NB between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads. ODOT cameras show the left lane is blocked. We are seeing delays on I-75 NB past Stanley Avenue.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

