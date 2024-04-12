TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes causing backups on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The two right lanes on I-75 South beyond I-675 North are blocked due to a crash, according to OHGO.

are blocked due to a crash, according to OHGO. The center lane on I-75 North beyond Dryden Road is blocked due to a crash.

is blocked due to a crash. OHGO is also reporting that the left shoulder on I-75 North at SR-48/Main Street is blocked due to a crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group