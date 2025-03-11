TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

We are seeing delays on Interstate 75 Northbound in Harrison Township due to a crash. ODOT cameras show the left lane is blocked on I-75 NB between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads. We are seeing delays of over 20 minutes on I-75 NB this morning. We will update this story.

Crash on I-75 NB between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

