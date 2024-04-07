TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 SB closed in Montgomery County after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

I-75 Southbound is closed at Needmore Road due to a crash, according to OHGO. An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said several people were injured but there are no life-threatening injuries. News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident.

I-75 at Needmore Rd I-75 at Needmore Rd (WHIO)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group