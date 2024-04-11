TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays due to crash on NB I-75 in Moraine

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

ODOT cameras indicate that there is a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 near Springboro Pike. Initial scanner indicates that the right shoulder is blocked. We are seeing delays of at least 10 minutes on NB I-75.

Crash on NB I-75 at Dryden Road Photo from: ODOT (ODOT /ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

