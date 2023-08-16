TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks left lane on I-75 SB near Needmore Road

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash is blocking the left lane of southbound Interstate 75 just south of Needmore Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

