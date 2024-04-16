TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks 2 lanes on SB I-75 in Moraine

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Moraine, a crash is blocking the two right lanes on southbound Interstate 75 south of Dryden Road, dispatchers confirmed. All southbound traffic appears to be going through the contraflow lane on SB I-75. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports delays of at least 11 minutes.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

