Teens speed through intersection crashing stolen Kia into 3 vehicles

DAYTON — Three people, including two teens, were hurt in a crash involving a stolen car on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was reported around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of E. Fourth Street and South Philadelphia Street, according to Dayton Police.

The crash happened when a stolen Kia Forte, driven by a 16-year-old, went 85 mph through an intersection and hit a white GMC Sierra that was also traveling through the intersection. After hitting the GMC, the Kia also hit two parked vehicles.

The Kia, which was stolen out of another jurisdiction, also had a 15-year-old passenger in it. That teen ran away from the scene but later showed up at a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was also transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton Police said the teens were arrested for receiving stolen property.

Both the stolen car and the crash are under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



