TRAFFIC ALERT: Center lane closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery County

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has closed the center lane on Interstate 75 Southbound in Montgomery County. Deputies and medics responded at 6:14 a.m. to a crash on I-75 SB at Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras show that a semi is involved. The contraflow and right lanes are open on I-75 SB. We will update this story.

Crash on I-75 SB at Wagner Ford Road Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

