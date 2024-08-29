Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 at Miami/Montgomery Co. line

By WHIO Staff

  • ODOT cameras show the right lanes are closed on Southbound Interstate 75 at the Miami/Montgomery County line. Scanner traffic indicates that three vehicles are involved. We are seeing delays on I-75 SB past State Route 571.

Crash shuts down SB I-75 at Miami/Mont Co Line Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

