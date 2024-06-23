TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on NB I-75 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed due to a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 at W Second Street, according to ODOT cameras. Officers and medics are on the scene. There is one vehicle on the left side of the road and another on the right side. Traffic is being diverted on to W. Second Street.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

