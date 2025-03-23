Crash involving several semi-trucks closes I-70, one lane reopened

WAYNE COUNTY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash involving at least three semi-trucks has shut down the right lane of I-70 westbound in Wayne County. The crash occurred near mile marker 145.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

