2023 Holiday Events around the Miami Valley

Thanksgiving Events in the Dayton Area
Tipp Turkey Trot
- 500 S First St
- Tipp City, OH
- Tipp turkey trot 16th annual run returns to Kyle Park
Miamisburg Turkey Trot
- 15 South 1st Street
- Miamisburg, OH
- Virtual Registration Closes 11:59 pm on Friday, November 10th and there are no day of race sign-ups allowed
Christmas Events in the Dayton Area
Lights of Clifton Mill
- 75 Water St.
- Clifton, OH
- (937) 767-5501
- 5-9 p.m. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. Closed on New Year’s Eve.
Woodland Lights
- 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
- Washington Twp., OH
- (937) 433-0130
- Opens November 17th and runs through December 30th, hours are 6 pm to 9 pm gates close at 8:30 pm
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
- 8762 Thomas Rd
- Middletown, OH
- (513) 423-9960
- Opens November 23rd and runs through December 30th gates open at 6 pm and the event runs through 10 pm
Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve
- 2385 State Rte. 41
- Troy, OH
- (937) 335-6273
- November 25th through November 26th, December 1st through the 3rd, December 8th through the 10th, December 15 through the 17th, December 22nd through the 23rd. (CASH ONLY!)
Grand Illumination Tree Lighting
- S Main St & W Third St
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 224-1518.
- The event kicks off at 3 pm and runs until 8 pm, there will be live entertainment, live reindeer, and the Gingerbread homes for the holidays contest going on, Admission is free.
Troy Tree Lighting
- 405 Public Square
- Troy, OH
- (937) 339-8769
- Friday, November 29th starting at 5 pm and running through 8:30 pm, tree lighting will take place at 6:45 pm. Hot drinks, treats, and glow sticks will be will be provided throughout the evening.
Lebanon Holiday Illumination
- Corner of Main Street and Broadway
- Lebanon, OH
- (513) 932-3060
- Tree Lighting will happen at 6 pm on November 27th, and a visit from Santa Claus will occur right after at the Gazebo Park next to the Golden Lamb until 8pm
Kings Island Winter Fest
- 6300 Kings Island Dr
- Mason, OH
- (513) 754-5700
- Starting November 24th and running through December 31st Kings Island will turn into a winter wonderland, voted as one of the top theme park holiday events by USA TODAY. Things that will be going on is, Ice Skating on the Royal Fountain, The Eiffel Tower will be turned into a Christmas tree, and 20 rides will be open to ride
RiverScape Ice Rink opens
- 237 E. Monument Ave.
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 274-0126
- Opens November 25th, Dates and time vary, admission fee is $7, Skate rentals are $3, and any child under the age of 3 is admitted free of charge
Head downtown to hop on The Polar Bear Express
- 28 North Patterson Blvd
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 388-3006
- 15-passenger “Pedal Wagon of Dayton” decorated with a polar express theme, the event starts begin November and runs until February all days of the week. Rides last up to 2 hours and cost $25 per person. Must be the age of 21 or older to ride
Annual Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace
- 645 Infirmary Rd.
- Dayton, OH
- Events happening December Saturday 9th from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday the 10th from 11 am to 4 pm
St. Matthew Holiday Bazaar
- 5566 Chambersburg Rd.
- Huber Heights, OH
- 937-233-4632
- Happening on November 11th 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
2023 PURRFECT ADDITIONS HOLIDAY BAZAAR & CHRISTMAS PAWTY!
- 515 E 3rd St
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 224-1747
- Join St John’s United Church of Christ for their 4th annual Christmas Bazaar and Christmas “pawty”. Happening December 17th, 12pm through 5 pm
New Year’s Events
New Year’s Eve Dance with the Frank Moravcik Band
- 922 Valley Street
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 222-9771
- On Sunday, December 31st the American Czechoslovakian is hosting the Clubs New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. The cost for dancing only is $20 and Dancing and Dinner costs $35.
Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton
- 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
- Fairborn, OH
- Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun. They will be having their Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. (pre-event Magic Pass begins at 1:30pm: must have Magic Pass and game ticket to enter early)
