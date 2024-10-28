Winston’s 3 TDs lead Browns to upset win over Ravens

CLEVELAND — Jameis Winston stepped up his game in his first start in over two years as the Cleveland Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens, 29-24, Sunday afternoon.

He passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

Winston’s 38-yard touchdown pass to second-year receiver Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds left gave the Browns the lead.

Lamar Jackson drove his team to Cleveland’s 24-yard line in the final seconds.

He bought time to avoid sacks and threw two incompletions into the end zone, the second to Zay Flowers as time expired.

Jackson slammed his helmet to the ground in front of Baltimore’s bench as the loss snapped the Ravens’ five-game winning streak.

The win comes as the Browns and their fans were mourning the loss of longtime radio announcer Jim Donovan.

As reported on Saturday on News Center 7 at 11:00, he passed away Saturday following a long battle with cancer.

After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski told his team in the locker room that he would present the game ball to Donovan’s family.

“Jim loved the Cleveland Browns, he loved the team back, we will be here for his family,” he said. “This one’s for Jim.”

The Browns’ next game will be Sunday, Nov. 3, when they host San Diego at Huntington Bank Field.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) celebrates after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.





