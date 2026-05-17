Weaver escapes bases-loaded jam against former team, Mets beat Yankees 6-3 to even Subway Series

NEW YORK — Luke Weaver escaped a seventh-inning, bases-loaded, no-outs jam when he entered to face his former team for the first time, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 6-3 Saturday night to even their weekend Subway Series at one game apiece.

Mark Vientos had three RBIs and Juan Soto two hits and two walks as the Mets won for the fourth time in five games.

Carlos Rodón's two-run wild pitch/throwing error in the third inning and Vientos’ two-run double in the fifth off Brent Headrick built a 5-2 lead. The Yankees closed within two runs in the seventh when Mets rookie right fielder Carsen Benge dropped Cody Bellinger's drifting fly ball for an error that allowed Aaron Judge to score from second.

Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch and Jazz Chisholm Jr. loaded the bases when he popped up a bunt and it landed behind the pitcher's mound for a single.

Weaver, who left the Yankees in December for a $22 million, two-year deal with the Mets, relieved Brooks Raley and struck out Amed Rosario and Trent Grisham on changeups, then got Anthony Volpe to ground into an inning-ending forceout.

Weaver pitched a one-hit eighth and Devin Williams, who left the Yankees for a $51 million, three-year deal with the Mets, pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

David Peterson (2-4) struck out a season-high eight, allowing two runs, six hits and three walks in four innings.

The Yankees dropped to 2-6 on their trip, going 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.

Grisham's RBI single put the Yankees ahead in the second but Rodón (0-1) again struggled with his control in his second big league start following elbow surgery, allowing three runs — two earned — three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. He has walked eight in eight innings.

Rodón struck out his first two batters in the third before Benge doubled, Bo Bichette and Soto walked and the left-hander threw a high fastball that hit the padding above the backstop. The ball ricocheted into the air and Rodón grabbed it with his bare hand as he crossed the first-base foul line and in one motion whipped the ball to the backstop as Bichette sprinted home for a 2-1 lead.

Up Next

Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.10) and Yankees RHP Elmer Rodriguez (0-1, 5.19) were scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale.

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