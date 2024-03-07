Warren County high school junior among 8 finalists for Ohio Ms. Basketball

SPRINGBORO — A Warren County high school junior is among the finalists for the Ohio Ms. Basketball Award.

Bryn Martin, a Springboro High School junior guard, is one of eight finalists for the award that was announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

She is the Great Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) Player of the Year for the second straight season.

The award will be announced on March 13.

Martin led the GWOC with 20.9 points per game and was second in assists per game (4.3).

Springboro City Schools posted on social media that she also scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season against Northmont.

Springboro High School beat Mason, 71-64 Wednesday night at Lakota High School, and advanced to their first regional final since 2011.

Martin has received several college offers including from Dayton, Ohio State, and Xavier.





