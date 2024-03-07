Cincinnati Zoo warning about fake promotion on social media

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has issued a warning about a fake promotion that has been on social media.

The fake promotion was posted on the account by “Zoo Promo” and shows the profile of a bald eagle. It offers a discount on Cincinnati Zoo tickets.

It says people can “grab 4 entry tickets for just $6.95!” The promotion includes an image with the Cincinnati Zoo’s logo and graphics and adds that the zoo is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The zoo says that the promotion is not real.

“Several zoos & aquariums across the country are being targeted with the same FAKE OFFER,” the zoo wrote on its social media page.

The Cincinnati Zoo officially opened its doors in 1875 and will turn 149 later this year.

⚠️ #ScamAlert ⚠️ If you come across this discount promo, it is NOT REAL. Several zoos & aquariums across the country are being targeted with the same FAKE OFFER. pic.twitter.com/kFMSyfUvk8 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 6, 2024

