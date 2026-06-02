Vancouver Canucks hire Manny Malhotra as head coach

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Manny Malhotra was hired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

The former Canucks forward takes over for Adam Foote, who was fired May 19 after Vancouver finished last in the NHL during his only season behind the bench.

Malhotra becomes the 23rd head coach in franchise history. In a statement, general manager Ryan Johnson said he knows firsthand what a good teacher, leader and quality person Malhotra is.

The pair worked together with the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks and won a Calder Cup championship during the 2024-25 campaign.

It's the latest move in an overhaul that has seen Vancouver replace general manager Patrik Allvin, president of hockey operations, and Foote since finishing last season at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 25-49-8 record.

Malhotra immediately emerged as a prime candidate to replace Foote when the former NHL defenseman was fired last month after just one season behind the Canucks bench.

The hiring reunites Malhotra with his former Canucks teammates Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who were named co-presidents of hockey operations last month.

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