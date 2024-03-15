No. 24 Dayton’s A-10 Tournament run ends after upset loss to Duquesne

BROOKLYN, NY — The No. 24 Dayton Flyers run in the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship was a short one after falling Thursday night to the Duquesne Dukes, 65-57, in the quarterfinals in Brooklyn, New York.

DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 24 points, 21 in the second half, while Nate Santos added.

UD’s backcourt struggled going a combined 7-27 from the field, including 3-15 from three-point range.

The Flyers trailed by as much as 10 points in the first half, 14-4, at the 11:47 mark of the first half. They cut the halftime deficit to two points, 30-28.

Dayton led, 52-48, with 7:15 to play but got outscored 17-5 to end the game.

Jimmy Clark III sealed the game with a three-pointer with 49 seconds remaining.

All four top seeds in Atlantic 10 were eliminated on Thursday.

The Flyers fall to 24-7 overall.

They will find out their postseason fate when the Field of 68 is announced on March 17, Selection Sunday.

