Dayton Flyers rout Grambling State, wins third straight game

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers could not miss from beyond the arc Saturday afternoon in a 76-46 blowout win over Grambling State at the UD Arena.

Nate Santos led the way with a career-high 26 points, including 6-7 from three-point range.

UD as a team made 14-28 three-point shots against the Tigers.

The Flyers improved to 6-2 overall.

Grambling State jumped out a 4-0 lead, but Santos made back-to-back threes to give Dayton a 6-4 advantage.

Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea both added a three-pointer to extend the lead to 14-4.

The Tigers got within nine points, 17-8, with 10:07 left in the first half but UD outscored them 15-4 to push the lead to 32-12 with 4:07 to go until halftime.

The Flyers led 40-16 at halftime.

Dayton’s largest lead of the game was 35 points in the second half.

Brea added 15 points, including 5-10 from three-point range. Kobe Elvis added 10. Isaac Jack and Zimi Nwokji each scored six points off the bench. Javon Bennett had eight assists while DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers with six rebounds while scoring five points.

During halftime, the 1984 University of Dayton men’s basketball team was honored. They made it to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Georgetown in the West Regional.

Dayton’s next game will be late Wednesday night at 9 p.m. when they host UNLV at the UD Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 8 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

