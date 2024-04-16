University Of Dayton Flyers

‘100% committed;’ Ohio State transfer signs Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Tanner Holden, Zed Key Ohio State's Tanner Holden, front, celebrates his game-winning basket against Rutgers with Zed Key during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A former Ohio State men’s basketball player is transferring to the University of Dayton.

>>Dayton guard, nation’s top 3-point shooter, enters transfer portal

Zed Key announced on social media that he has signed with UD after four seasons in Columbus.

“100% committed!” he wrote on both his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Key will be a 6-8 graduate forward.

He started for two seasons in 2021 and 2022, averaging nearly 11 points a game for Ohio State during the 2022-23 season.

Key played in 36 games last season, serving as a backup to Felix Okpara.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read