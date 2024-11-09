University of Dayton men’s basketball hosts Northwestern tonight at UD Arena

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball will host Northwestern tonight at the UD Arena.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised here tonight on WHIO-TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 1-0 record after winning their season openers on Monday.

UD beat St. Francis, 87-57, at the UD Arena while Northwestern defeated Lehigh, 90-46.

The Wildcats beat the Flyers, 71-66, last season in Evanston, Illinois.

It’s the first of six Power 5 foes on the Flyers’ non-conference schedule.

The game will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio and can also be heard here at WHIO.com.





©2024 Cox Media Group