University of Dayton men’s basketball hosts Northwestern tonight at UD Arena

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball will host Northwestern tonight at the UD Arena.
Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised here tonight on WHIO-TV.
Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 1-0 record after winning their season openers on Monday.
UD beat St. Francis, 87-57, at the UD Arena while Northwestern defeated Lehigh, 90-46.
The Wildcats beat the Flyers, 71-66, last season in Evanston, Illinois.
It’s the first of six Power 5 foes on the Flyers’ non-conference schedule.
The game will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio and can also be heard here at WHIO.com.
