Taylor's 3-run homer in 9th and Benge's bouncer in 10th rally Mets past Yankees 7-6 to take 2 of 3

NEW YORK — Tyrone Taylor tied the score with a three-run homer off All-Star closer David Bednar with two outs in the ninth inning, rookie Carson Benge hit a game-ending bouncer in the 10th and the New York Mets stunned the Yankees 7-6 on Sunday to take two of three from their crosstown rival in their Subway Series at Citi Field.

The Mets had lost 91 consecutive games when trailing after eight innings since Pete Alonso's home run off Devin Williams led them to victory at Milwaukee in the 2024 NL Wild Card Series.

Williams (3-1), now with the Mets, got Austin Wells to ground into an inning-inning double play in the 10th.

A.J. Ewing sacrificed automatic runner Marcus Semien to third against Tim Hill (0-1) starting the bottom half. The Yankees brought in left fielder Max Schuemann to form a five-man infield, and Luis Torrens was hit by a pitch.

Benge hit a two-hopper over the mound that Schuemann gloved on the infield grass as shortstop Anthony Volpe collided with him, and Semien slid across the plate without a throw on what was ruled a fielder's choice.

While the Mets (20-26) improved to 10-5 in May, the Yankees (28-19) completed a 2-7 trip.

Volpe hit a tiebreaking, two-run single and drew a bases-loaded walk for his first RBIs this season as the Yankees built a 6-3 lead.

Benge and Bo Bichette started the ninth with singles and, two outs later, Taylor drove a first-pitch curveball just inside the left-field foul pole, handing Bednar his second blown save in 12 chances.

Ben Rice's 15th homer gave the Yankees the lead in the third off Freddy Peralta, but Semien's RBI double tied it in the fourth against Elmer Rodríguez, starting because of Max Fried's elbow injury.

Peralta tied his career high with six walks, including Cody Bellinger three times. Volpe's single put the Yankees ahead 3-1, pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a sacrifice fly and Bichette dropped Trent Grisham's popup in short left field for an an error that allowed another run to score. A day earlier, Benge let in a run when he dropped a fly in right.

Torrens had a two-run double as a pinch hitter in the bottom half off Jake Bird.

Up next

Yankees: LHP Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.00 ERA) starts Monday's homestand opener against Toronto LHP Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.93).

Mets: RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 3.45 ERA) starts Monday at Washington versus RHP Jake Irvin (1-1, 5.91).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.