‘A standout performer;’ Dayton Dragons post tribute to newly retired Cincinnati Red

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons paid tribute to a former Cincinnati Red who announced his retirement.

>>RELATED: Former Cincinnati Reds star announces retirement

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 11, Joey Votto announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

“A standout performer on the 2003 and 2004 Dragons teams, Votto recorded an outstanding major league career, which included a National League MVP award, Gold Glove, and 6 MLB All-Star game appearances,” the team wrote on social media.

Votto played 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before they split in 2023.

He was a six-time All-Star and named the National League MVP in 2010.

©2024 Cox Media Group