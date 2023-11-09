Ohio State reveal all-gray alternate uniforms for Saturday night against Michigan State

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed the alternate uniforms that they will wear Saturday night against Michigan State.

The alternate uniform will feature a steel-gray jersey and pants, a slightly darker shake than the traditional uniform pants, and will also have the Buckeyes home stripe pattern on both the sleeves and pants, the team revealed on social media.

The team will also wear their traditional helmet.

Ohio State has a 26-7 record when wearing an alternate uniform, including seven straight wins at Ohio Stadium. It also includes a 15-2 record at home.

The game against Michigan State will also be Military Appreciation night.

The Buckeyes will host the Spartans on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

JT Tuimoloau wearing alternate gray uniform Photo contributed by Ohio State Athletic Department

