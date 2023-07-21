Ohio State wearing all-gray alternate uniforms against Michigan State

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes revealed the alternative uniforms the football team will wear in its game against Michigan State this year.

The athletic department tweeted photos of their all-gray uniforms with scarlet accents, including numbers, and a traditional striping pattern. This will be the first time the team has worn an all-gray jersey with scarlet accents, according to the university.

The newest alternate uniform will feature a steel-gray jersey and pants, a slightly darker shade than usual.

It will also include Ohio State’s home stripe pattern on both the sleeves and pants, but the team will still wear its traditional helmet.

The Buckeyes have a 26-7 wearing an alternative uniform, including seven straight wins at home. They are 15-2 overall wearing alternative uniforms at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State will host Michigan State in Columbus on November 11 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be Military Appreciation Night.

For more information on tickets to the game, visit this website.

Ohio State Buckeyes Alternate Gray Uniforms Photo credit to Ohio State Athletic Department

